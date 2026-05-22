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Fair skies and 46°C heat forecast across UAE ahead of cooler spell

Strong winds and dusty skies to bring changing weather across the UAE this weekend

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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NCM said light to moderate winds would freshen at times on Friday, reaching up to 40 km/h and stirring rougher seas late at night in the Arabian Gulf.
NCM said light to moderate winds would freshen at times on Friday, reaching up to 40 km/h and stirring rougher seas late at night in the Arabian Gulf.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE will see generally fair weather on Friday, with temperatures edging slightly higher before dustier and cooler conditions arrive over the weekend, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Daytime temperatures are expected to climb to between 40°C and 46°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions could see highs ranging from 36°C to 42°C. Conditions in mountainous areas are forecast to remain milder, with temperatures between 27°C and 32°C.

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NCM said light to moderate winds would freshen at times on Friday, reaching up to 40 km/h and stirring rougher seas late at night in the Arabian Gulf, while conditions in the Oman Sea are expected to remain slight to moderate.

The weather is forecast to shift on Saturday, with dust and blowing sand likely across parts of the country as northwesterly to southwesterly winds strengthen intermittently. Temperatures are also expected to ease slightly.

By Sunday, skies are expected to turn partly cloudy at times, particularly eastward, with humid conditions developing overnight and into Monday morning across some internal and coastal areas. Mist formation is also possible, especially in western regions.

Temperatures are forecast to rise again on Monday and Tuesday, accompanied by continued fair to partly cloudy weather and light to moderate winds. Sea conditions are expected to gradually improve, becoming slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea by early next week.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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