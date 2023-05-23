Dubai: UAE residents can expect cloudy skies and rain on Tuesday. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), some parts of the country might receive rainfall.
The NCM forecast: "Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and hazy at times and cloudy over some eastren and western areas, with a chance of rainfall."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-44°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 20-24°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 28-34°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.