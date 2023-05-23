1. Meet the top 10 richest Indian billionaires in the US
4 of the richest American billionaires are of Indian descent
2. Expo City to be home to 3,000 employees by September
Several companies and institutions will be setting up base at the location
3. IPL: Vaas agrees to Dhoni’s suggestion on Pathirana
Sri Lankan great feels young pacer needs to be preserved, contradicting Lasith Malinga
4. Seoul will turn purple to celebrate 10 years of BTS
BTS will release a memoir, titled 'Beyond The Story: in South Korea and the US
5. Kuwait updates driving licence rules
In a significant shift in policy, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has revamped rules regarding the issuance of driving licences.