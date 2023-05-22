Dubai: Top global companies such as Emirates, DP World, Siemens and Engie are shifting base to Expo City Dubai, and the venue is set to be home to around 3,000 employees by September.
The city will also host institutions including the Finnish institution Fin Gulf at the Finnish pavilion, the Centre for Data Science, Discovery and Innovation at the University of Wollongong at the Australian pavilion, and a Chinese business hub at the Chinese pavilion.
Manal Al Bayat, Chief Engagement Officer - Expo City Dubai, expressed her excitement at welcoming the diverse range of partners. She affirmed Expo City Dubai’s commitment to work hand in hand with these organisations to achieve common goals and support their growth aspirations.
Accessible via Dubai Metro, Expo City Dubai offers an array of cultural, educational, leisure, and retail facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. The city’s design encourages a balanced lifestyle and a sense of community.
Dietmar Siersdorfer, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Middle East, highlighted Expo City Dubai’s sustainable infrastructure and innovative tech solutions that support communities and environmental protection. Similarly, Helmut von Struve, Siemens Middle East CEO, announced the company’s relocation to Expo City Dubai due to its advanced infrastructure and sustainable environment.
Other leaders from Terminus Group and Engie Global also praised the city’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Meanwhile, Patricia Davidson of the University of Wollongong pointed out the university’s strengthened position in the MENA region and the opportunity to create a lasting impact through data science.
“Sustainability and the circular economy were key themes of the Finnish Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Through Fin Gulf, the pavilion will continue to operate as a conduit between the UAE, Finland, and other Nordic countries, allowing us to actively participate in the forthcoming COP28 climate conference,” said Mika Puustinen, Director of Fin Gulf.