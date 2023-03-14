Dubai: The first freehold sales of residential units at Expo City Dubai carry price tags of Dh1.2 million and over. The first phase of the City – site of the 6-month Expo event – was strictly for the rental market.
The new launches are the first phase of Expo Valley and Expo Central and will be an integral part of Dubai’s ‘2040 Urban Master Plan’ project.
“People can expect the same – and more – from these exciting new developments,” said Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai. “Expo Central and Expo Valley will redefine sustainable urban living, taking everything you loved about Expo 2020 Dubai to create happy, connected communities with a shared purpose to give back more than they take.”
Expo Valley will be adjacent to the main World Expo site, and will feature car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for cycles and e-scooters. The first phase consists of 165 units – a mix of 5-bedroom villas, 4- and 5-bedroom duets (semi-detached villas) and 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, with prices starting at Dh 3.4 million.
Expo Central
This comprises three apartment clusters. The Mangrove Residences will be the first cluster to launch, with its three towers offering views of Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park.
The first phase comprises 450 luxury and premium residences, priced from Dh1.2 million.