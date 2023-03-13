Dubai: The Sharjah master-developer Arada, has launched sales at a new super-luxury cluster within its ‘Masaar’ forest-themed community, with prices from Dh20 million. This is, according to the developer, the first time freehold sales have taken place at this price range.
“We launched this in response to the substantial interest and dramatic increase in demand for high-end homes at Masaar,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada. “We are thrilled to introduce Sharjah’s first ultra-luxury community, targeting high networth individuals in the UAE and beyond.”
The new launch is that of ‘Sarai’ and represents the fifth phase of the Masaar woodland project. The 36 mansions ‘comes amidst growing demand for ultra-luxury properties both in Sharjah and across the UAE’. These will be completed in 2025.
Sharjah has also eased the process for property owners being granted freehold titles.
Masaar will cost Dh8 billion to build, and comes with 3,000 homes over seven gated ‘districts’, all of which linked to a ‘green spine featuring over 50,000 trees’.
First handovers
Construction at the project’s first three residential districts - Sendian, Kaya and Robinia - is under way, and first homes are to be delivered later this year.
Masaar is located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences.