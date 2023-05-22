Common factor

The runners of varying abilities — fast or slow, young or old, professionals or amateurs — were competing in the toughest of conditions under sub-zero temperatures. Some even trampled on the snow, but one common factor among all was their indomitable spirit to complete their task. Nothing could deter them away.

“This Ski Dubai Snow Run means there is no stopping sports activities in Dubai. We can continue even in summer, outside it is 40 degree Celsius and inside it is below zero,” Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council.

Happy and smiling

“Everyone is happy and smiling and that’s what we need, especially with the community. Our job is to keep our community happy and busy with the sport. Very important for them and very important for us. After this the Dubai Sports World will begin and Al Ghaffal will happen soon. We never stop in UAE in general and Dubai specially,” Hareb added.

Also in attendance were Nasser Aman Al Rahma, assistant secretary-general of Dubai Sports Council; Ahmad Galal Ismail, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Holding; Ignace Lahoud, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment; and Mohammad El Etri, Vice President — Global Snow at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

For most of the participants it was dream outing with their family, friends or even colleagues and teammates from Dubai Police, Desert Storm team.

Saeed Hareb with other officials during the DXB Snow Run on Sunday. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Fun and challenging

For Frenchman Al Bashir it was the first time that he is participating for enjoy the experience while for 60-year-old Josh from Colombia, who has been a runner all thorough his life, felt a bit tiring while going up the slope, but enjoyed the run downhill. For Iranian Sarah, who took part with her Argentinian husband, it was a it was fun, challenging and freezing. “I was waiting for this event to happen again. The race was so difficult and challenging,” said Sarah, who has been a UAE resident for the past 35 years.

“We want to be part of the community. Always we try to take part in these kind of events,” said Mohammad Omar, who was part of the 20-member Dubai Police team.

However, for Team Angel Wolf, it was a different experience for dad Nick Watson does various sports activities with his son Rio, who has a Deletion Denovo Syndrome.

Runners from more than 55 nationalities took part in the DXB Snow Run. Image Credit: The uphill climb in sub-zero temperatures was not an easy task, but the runners showed great spirit to achieve their goals. Image Credit: Runners took part with their family, friends and teammates to enjoy the run. Image Credit: Runners at the finish line of the races held in two categories of 3km and 5km. Image Credit: Women's run winners with their trophies along with Saeed Hareb and other officials. Image Credit:

Nick took part in the run with his 19-year-old son on his back, climbing the steep ski slopes to create awareness for the inclusion of people of determination in the society.

A different event

“Rio is a person with determination and he wants to spend awareness about children with disabilities and make sure that everyone is included in the community. So we do it through sports and a big thank you to Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council for allowing us to get the message out,” said Nick. “I race most weekends, mainly triathlon, twin bike run, with Rio, this is an unusual event. He seems to be enjoying, smiling. Always happy.”

For the record, the women’s 5km race witnessed Ann Wanjohi triumphing after completing five laps of the exhilarating Ski Dubai circuit in an impressive time of 00:28:41. Mohammad Al Hassani secured the coveted title in the men’s 5km race, crossing the finish line with a commendable time of 00:20:38.

Desert Storm team members after completing their run. Image Credit: A.K.S. Satish/Gulf News

Outstanding show

Meanwhile, Karis Brown showcased an outstanding performance, emerging as the victorious athlete in the women’s 3km race with an impressive time of 00:16:37. In the men’s 3km race, Rich Zielinski seized the top spot, completing the challenging course in a remarkable time of 00:15:01.