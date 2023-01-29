Sharjah: The Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received 29,955 emergency and non-emergency calls during the rains from Tuesday to Saturday, it was announced today.
Colonel Dr Jassim bin Hada Al Suwaidi, director of the Operations Department at Sharjah Police, said 15 accidents with minor to moderate injuries were recorded during the past five days .
Col Al Suwaidi added that the call centre number 999 responded quickly to 27,147 calls, while the call centre number 901 dealt with 2,808 calls, which included inquiries from the public and customers, and receiving complaints and suggestions.
All the reports were transferred immediately to the relevant authorities according to the nature of each report. Col Al Suwaidi added that the Operations Department received the calls round the clock.
He the operations room had raised the state of readiness before the unstable weather to deal with all communications and responding to all inquiries accurately and providing all aspects of assistance in several languages, including Arabic, English and Urdu.
Accidents
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that Al Anjad patrols dealt with 15 accidents during the unstable weather, and the injuries ranged from minor to moderate.
Extra patrols
During the rainfall, Sharjah Police had deployed extra traffic patrols in various regions, public squares, and on internal roads and highways in the emirate. The director said the efforts contributed to ensure safety of users in addition to educational and advisory messages that were broadcasted through various media and social media platforms to enhance public awareness of accident prevention.