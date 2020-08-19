Dubai: The UAE has provided Dh108 billion worth of aid to 42 countries over the past five years.
In tweet accompanied by a video on Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE is based on a set of principles established by the nation’s founder, the most important of which is to extend support to the weak and provide relief for the needy.
He said the UAE has provided Dh108 billion in aid to 42 countries around the world ov er the past five years.
The UAE will continue to follow its principles, he added.