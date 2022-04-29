Sharjah: Reaffirming its commitment to reaching out to the maximum number of customers possible, furniture and home furnishings brand Home Box launched its 37th store in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with the opening of its latest showroom in Sharjah — the 11th in the emirate. Located in City Centre Al Zahia, the store was inaugurated on Thursday.
The newly-opened store boasts of the latest collection from the brand with exciting inaugural offers for customers for the next three days.
Ajay Antal, CEO, Home Box, told Gulf News: “It’s an extremely proud moment for all of us at Homebox and this moment will always be very special for us since this is the 37th store in the GCC. Home Box has always tried to be within the reach of its customers and our new store at City Centre Al Zahia gives them greater access to us. We have received a very positive response from customers in Sharjah and hence it was the right decision to open our 37th store in the emirate. We hope that it will encourage our customers to shop at a more leisurely pace.”
Option to shop online
Featuring an extensive range of furniture and homeware, the newly-launched Home Box store, owned and managed by the Landmark Group, is the largest furniture store in Sharjah. Complementing the in-store shopping experience, Home Box is also giving customers the option to shop online via its fastest growing online store that boasts of more than 6,000 options with hard-to-beat prices.
“At Home Box, we constantly research the market and focus on creating products that meet the needs of our customers. Our aim is to fill the gap in the market for fashionwear, contemporary home essentials at value-for-money prices. In the years ahead, we want to find more innovative ways to enhance customer experience by raising the bar on delivering an economical home shopping experience,” Antal added.
He further said: “Customers visiting our store in Sharjah will be able to experience first-hand, the thrill of selecting and buying quality products that don’t pinch their pocket.”