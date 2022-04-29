Abu Dhabi transport authorities have announced the business hours of all its services during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
Public parking will be free and toll gate charges will be waived in Emirate during the Eid break.
The Integrated Transport Centre said surface parking spaces – managed under the Mawaqif system – would be available to motorists without cost from Friday, April 29 until 7:59am on Saturday, May 7.
“MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge from Friday, April 29 until 7:59am on Saturday, May 7. In addition, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free during the official Eid holiday,” said the (ITC) tweeted