Abu Dhabi: The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Saturday evening, Ramadan 29, 1443 H, which corresponds to April 30, 2022.
The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to report to the nearest court to record the testimony.
The first day of Shawwal marks Eid Al Fitr, which will be either Sunday May 1 or Monday May 2 depending on whether the crescent of Shawwal will be sighted tomorrow or the day after.
The UAE Cabinet has already approved a weeklong Eid al-Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the country, starting from Saturday, 30th April through Friday, 6th May, 2022, with federal employees to resume duties on Monday, 9th May, 2022.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation earlier announced that the period from 29th Ramadan through 3rd Shawwal 1443 will be a paid Eid holiday for all private sector workers.