Dubai: Harmony, economic prosperity and modernisation were some of the leading items on the wish list of all Sri Lankan nationals celebrating their 74th National Day. In a video produced by Sri Lankan Welfare Association, Shahana, many Sri Lankan expatriates spoke candidly about their expectations from ‘Commemorating February 4’. The Consulate of Sri Lanka for Dubai and the Northern Emirates held a closed-door ceremony to mark the independence of their beloved country from British Colonial rule.
The ceremony was held behind closed doors in view of the COVID-19 protocols. However, Thousands of Sri Lankan expats in the UAE and from around the world joined in the celebrations virtually.
Powering bilateral relations
Greeting all Sri Lankan expatriates in UAE and around the globe on this special day, Nalinda Wijeratne, the Sri Lankan Consul-General in Dubai, hailed the friendly bilateral ties their country has enjoyed with UAE. Commenting that the UAE was Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner and largest source of Foreign Direct Investments in Sri Lanka, Wijeratne said in a message: “The friendly and cordial bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka have grown exponentially since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations in 1979. While witnessing important bilateral milestones over a period of 40 years, the cordial relations between the two countries, which are based on mutual trust and understanding, have spread in all the spheres including trade, investment, tourism and economic cooperation.”
Expo 2020 visit by top Sri Lankan dignitaries
Wijeratne particularly mentioned the visits by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Foreign minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris to further strengthen the ties. He said: “Sri Lanka’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has provided a great platform to further enhance bilateral trade, tourism, investment and cultural bonds.”
Free medical camp
In the meanwhile, Shahana, the Sri Lankan Welfare association, with approval from the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai, has announced a four-day free medical camp for all Sri Lankan expatriates, from February 10-13. The health camp organised by Medze to observe the 74th National Day and the 10th anniversary of Shahana will be held at the Medze Clinic, Deira, from 9am-8.30pm. Sri Lankans interested in a free consultation with Dr Pradeep Rajapakshage Bandara need to carry their identity cards.