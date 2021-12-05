Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) meeting Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Sunday met with Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, on the sidelines of the two-day Indian Ocean Conference, which is taking place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the strong brotherly ties between the UAE and Oman and ways of strengthening and developing their overall cooperation that will serve both countries and their people.

The ministers also discussed the latest regional and global developments, in addition a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Omani counterpart, highlighting the deep-rooted strategic relations between the UAE and Oman, supported by the two countries’ leaderships.

He also stressed his keenness to consolidate and develop the joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields, expressing his wishes to Oman and its people for further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah also received Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs, on the sidelines of the two-day Indian Ocean Conference.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Image Credit: WAM

Both sides discussed the strong strategic ties between the UAE and India and ways of enhancing their overall cooperation that will serve both countries and their people.

The ministers also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, in addition to the latest regional and global developments.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed his Indian counterpart, highlighting the historic friendship relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries in all fields. He also stressed that the UAE and India enjoy strong strategic relations that are growing and flourishing under the support and guidance of the two countries’ leaderships, wishing India and its people further progress and prosperity.

Dr Jaishankar highlighted the strong UAE-Indian friendship relations and the overall strategic partnership that witness continuous growth and development, thanks to the support of the leadership of both countries.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Gamini Lakshman Peiris, Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the Conference.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meeting Gamini Lakshman Peiris Image Credit: WAM

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways of strengthening and developing these relations in various fields, including tourism.