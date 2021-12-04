Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, in Dubai.
About his meeting with President Rajapaksa, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed tweeted: “I met with His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka, and we talked about relations and cooperation in various sectors. Our foreign relations are the focus of the UAE’s success over the past 50 years, and they will remain so in the next 50. With countries, we want strong political relations that support the creation of a successful economy and promote the communication of peoples, ideas and aspirations.”