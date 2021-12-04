Abu Dhabi: The Global Volunteering Leadership Summit has begun in Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘The Role of Volunteering Leadership: Responding to COVID-19 and Building a Sustainable Recovery’.
Organised by the Emirates Foundation, in association with the International Association for Volunteer Effort (IAVE), the summit is a global gathering of volunteer leaders and national volunteering leadership organisations from 50 countries, who will discuss the future of volunteering, including a focus on their leadership role.
The summit features a range of international guest speakers who will be sharing their insights on various topics, including ‘Disruptive Innovation: Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic’; ‘Creating an enabling environment for volunteering’; ‘Volunteering and COVID-19: Lessons for disaster preparedness’ and much more, including panels, discussions and breakout sessions.
The Global Volunteering Leadership Summit will be a precursor to the 26th IAVE World Volunteer Conference, the largest global gathering of volunteer experts and practitioners, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi towards the end of 2022.