Abu Dhabi: Featuring daily hunting, shooting and equestrian shows, the week-long Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) opened today at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 20th edition of ADIHEX carries the theme of ‘Sustainability and Heritage: A Reborn Aspiration’.
The exhibition, organised by the Emirates Falconers Club till September 8, includes local and international participants and visitors, with more than 1,200 exhibitors and brands participating.The latest edition is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors.
200 activities
The event has 11 industry sectors, including: weapons; hunting and shooting equipment; hunting and camping equipment; falconry; equestrian; environment and cultural heritage preservation and promotion; arts and crafts; outdoor recreation equipment; fishing and marine sport equipment; veterinarian services and products; hunting and safari; among others.
This year's visitors will witness more than 200 activities and events that will take place within the exhibition halls.
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition also announced more specialised heritage, artistic and cultural competitions, with 64 awards allocated for the winners.
In collaboration with the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the Emirates Falconers’ Club is organising the conference ‘Sustainable Falconry: Meeting the Challenges of the 21st Century’. Moreover, ADIHEX will also organise the media conference ‘The Role of Media in Preserving Falconry and Intangible Cultural Heritage’.
The auctions organised by ADIHEX represent an opportunity to get acquainted closely with some of the most important pillars of the Emirati and Arab heritage and authentic traditions. This year, the first knives auction will be held along with the first arts and crafts auction in the history of the exhibition. This is in addition to the auctions of Arabian camels and the captive-bred falcons, which achieved unprecedented success in the last edition.