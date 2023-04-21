Dubai: On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a stunning video showing an aerial view of Dubai.
The blue-toned video showed Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, towering over the skyline of Dubai as the camera moved over other parts of the city, showing other landmarks.
Another clip that followed, showed the Crown Prince of Dubai sitting in an aircraft hovering over the Emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan often shares his love for photography by posting scenic shots and videos of Dubai with his 15.7 million followers, on the media-sharing app.
Earlier today, @faz3 also shared a shot of sunrise in Dubai on his Instagram Stories.
He also reposts spectacular shots and videos of Dubai, taken by other Instagrammers, to encourage photography enthusiasts visiting or living in the city.
On Friday morning, the Crown Prince of Dubai posted a video greeting for Eid Al Fitr on his Instagram account.