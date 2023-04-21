Dubai: On Friday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram to share a clip, wishing his 15.7 million followers and UAE residents on Eid Al Fitr.
The UAE moon-sighting committee confirmed last night that April 21, today, is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.
The short clip, posted by @faz3, begins with a shot of Burj Khalifa and some hot air balloons over Dubai’s skyline and progresses to show various throwback photographs of Sheikh Hamdan's family.
The photographs fade to show an Eid greeting, while a melodious tune plays in the background.
The final shot shows a card with the words “Eid Mubarak”.
Within a few hours of being posted, the video garnered thousands of comments, and over 760,000 views.
Sheikh Hamdan, who often shares glimpses of moments spent with family, also shared a throwback video recently. The video showed clips from his childhood and featured his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
He shared the video with the hashtag #family.