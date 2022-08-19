Dubai: If you follow Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, on Instagram, you already know about his passion for photography. Today, on the occasion of World Photography Day, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram, the photo and video sharing app, to express his love for the art.
He posted a series of photos on his Instagram story, sharing his passion for the visual art with his 14.5 million followers.
While many of the photographs are of Sheikh Hamdan with a camera, some feature his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The first picture of the series is one of Sheikh Mohammed looking through the viewfinder of a camera. All the images are in some way reflective of Sheikh Hamdan’s very first post on Instagram, on March 15, 2012 – it was of him holding a camera.
Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram posts often show pictures taken by himself. The avid photographer has shared striking photographs that he captured, like those of the Burj Khalifa with the moon in the background, wildlife photography, and even videos of lightning across the Dubai sky – all of which went viral.
The young leader regularly uses photography on the platform, that he joined in 2012, to connect with the millions of followers, by offering a unique visual perspective through the viewfinder.