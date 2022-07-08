Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) has launched a campaign to remove random posters that distort the general appearance of the city. The campaign has been launched in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, Bee’ah, and Sharjah Volunteer Center.
This campaign comes as part of SCM’s continuous efforts to enhance the aesthetic beauty of the emirate and curb illegal activities. SCM is keen on raising awareness among the public about the importance of adhering to regulations and laws, especially those related to maintaining cleanliness and public discipline.
Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the campaign was launched from Al Nahda area and would gradually include various other areas of Sharjah city, to remove random posters from tunnels, bridges, electricity poles and other public and private areas, as these random posters distort the city’s public appearance.
The municipality, through its inspection teams and in cooperation with strategic partners, is monitoring the city on a daily basis and adopting necessary measures to remove all such eyesores.