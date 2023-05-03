Dubai: The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA) celebrated International Workers’ Day (May 1) with cultural performances, fire safety training, and an informative session with smartphone prizes for workers.
Officials, including Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Chairman of the PCLA; Shaima Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and Abdulla Lashkari Mohammad, Secretary-General of the PCLA, along with management representatives from Al Naboodah and Sobha Contracting, attended an event at Al Naboodah’s Al Warsan labour accommodation.
The events included speeches praising the role of ‘hero’ workers in UAE society and showcased traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Emirati songs and dances. Dubai Civil Defence conducted a fire safety awareness and training session, including a demonstration of the proper use of fire extinguishers.