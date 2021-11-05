Dubai: Shoppers can starting this month buy organic produce directly from Emirati farmers in the first ever ‘Farmers Souq’ organised by Dubai Municipality at Nakheel Park on Fridays.
The souq (market) will be held until March 2022 on Fridays, from 4pm until 11:30pm.
The municipality will start receiving requests from citizen farmers who want to participate in the market by registering online or at the Nakheel Park office.
Various products
The market is an agricultural, social and investment platform that aims to gather citizen farmers in one place to sell local organic agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, dairy products, honey, dates, and herbal products.
Emirati farmers can register subject to the participants’ commitment to Dubai Municipality’s public health and safety standards and requirements as well as the food safety standards and requirements, and maintain the general cleanliness of the site and personal hygiene.