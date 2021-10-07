Dubai: To ensure food safety at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai Municipality has deployed a Mobile Food Testing Lab to conduct daily testing of food offered on-site.
The civic body tweeted on Wednesday a video of the mobile lab, with a caption: “Within the framework of promoting food safety during #Expo2020, #DubaiMunicipality launches Mobile Food Testing Lab ready, on-site, daily, and for six months. It will cover all food activities and ensure food safety in establishments and restaurants for everyone’s health.”
Dishes from around the world
Expo 2020 Dubai is not only a showcase of sustainability and innovation, the six-month global show also offers dishes from every corner of the world. Visitors can choose from street food, haute cuisine, family friendly meals, sustainable dining and unique culinary offerings.