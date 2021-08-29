Ajman: An Indian father from Ajman has hailed the Ajman Police for taking care of his family while they waited to get their COVID-19 PCR tests done on Saturday, August 28.
A video taken by the father expressing his gratitude to the Ajman Police has gone viral.
An Indian national from Kerala, he is seen narrating the story in Malayalam.
The father said he and his children were waiting to get their PCR tests done.
“It was 5am in the morning. My children were waiting to get their PCR test done on Saturday ahead of the school reopening today. The Ajman Police saw my children standing in the heat and they came to our help.”
A video of this gesture has gone viral. It was shared by the Ajman Police on their Instragram handle.
His Highness Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, shared the video on his Instagram story. He captioned it: “Thank you, Ajman Police.”
In the video shared by the Ajman Police, the father said many families had lined up to get their PCR tests done.
“As we were waiting, a policeman came and asked my wife and children to get into a patrol vehicle for the test,” the father says in the video.
A negative PCR test result is mandatory in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajman to return to in-person schooling at the start of the new term.