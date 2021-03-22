Successful take off reported from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

DMSat-1, Dubai Municipality’ first nanometric environmental satellite in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) lifted off to space this morning Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: DMSat-1, Dubai Municipality’ first nanometric environmental satellite in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) lifted off to space this morning (Monday, March 22, at 10.07am (UAE time) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The launch operator - GK Launch Services (a subsidiary of Russia’s ROSCOSMOS State Space Corporation) began the live coverage of the launch of the spacecraft with satellites from around the world at 9.30am in the UAE.

The Russian-made Soyuz-2.1a rocket that carries DMSat-1 and 37 other satellites from 17 other countries took off after two consecutive cancellations on Saturday and Sunday “due to a problem with the rocket’s upper stage.”

Monday’s launch comprised three stages including first and second stage separations of the satellites from the rocket and the third stage of main engine cutoff. Image Credit: Supplied

“The Fregat carrying the DMSat-1 satellite has separated from the Soyuz-2.1a rocket,” MBRSC tweeted at 10:18am.

The ascent was completed successfully; it was announced after the completion of the three stages.

Rocket payload

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket carries the main payload – a 500kg CAS500-1 remote sensing Earth observation satellite for the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), as well as smaller payloads for UK, Russia, Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Thailand, Spain, Slovakia, Argentina, Israel, Brazil, Hungary, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

The Russian-made launch rocket has been given a white and blue livery to mark 60 years since the launch of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who became the first human to walk in space on April 12, 1961.

What DMSat-1 will do

According to Dubai Municipality, DMSat-1 is not only the region’s first low-orbit environmental satellite but is also the UAE’s contribution in combatting global climate change.

It will study the phenomenon of sandstorms in the UAE and the wider region and will also be used to detect greenhouse gases to support environmental research and climate change related studies.

DMSat-1, a collaboration between Dubai Municipality and MBRSC, was built by engineers at Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) at the University of Toronto. It will be the fourth satellite in orbit that will be operated by MBRSC, after DubaiSat 2, KhalifaSat and Hope Probe.

MBRSC will manage the gathering and delivery of data generated by the project for Dubai Municipality. The data will then be shared with academic institutions inside and outside the UAE as part of data-sharing with other countries, in compliance with the Paris Agreement.

Satellite specifications

DMSat-1, which weighs only 15kg and has a dimension of 20X30X40 cm with a solar panel spanning 50cm, is a high-performance nanosatellite designed to perform multi-spectral observations.

It has three scientific instruments, including multi-spectral polarimeter used to monitor air quality and detect fine particles in the atmosphere and a pair of spectrometers that will be used to detect greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide and methane).

The multispectral polarimeter, in particular, is a relatively new technology used by few space missions.