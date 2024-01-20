Abu Dhabi: Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) on Saturday completed setting up a 30-tent camp for displaced people in the Khan Younis area of Gaza.
The teams, working within the UAE’s Operation Gallant Knight 3 relief campaign, completed the establishment of the camp, equipped with all necessary means for sheltering hundreds of people fleeing the conflict.
They also distributed household utensils, cooking equipment and food supplies.
ERC continues to distribute relief aid to the people of the Gaza as part of the ongoing Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian operation.