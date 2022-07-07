Dubai: Dubai residents can watch the Eid Al Adha special cannon shootings in two locations this time.
The Dubai Police General Command has announced two locations in the emirate for Eid Al Adha cannons that will fire two shots to announce the commencement of Eid.
Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, director of the General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, congratulated citizens, residents and visitors across the Emirates on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
He said the police had stationed Eid cannons in Zabeel Grand Mosque at Zabeel Area and at Al Mankhool Prayer Ground.
Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi, added that Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons announces officially the end of Ramadan and celebrates the beginning of Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al Adha.