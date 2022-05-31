Dubai: Dubai Police Air Wing rescued a 64-year-old Polish sailor who suffered a cardiac attack on a cargo ship far out at sea.
Colonel Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, director of the air wing department, said a helicopter was sent to rescue the man, who was 28 miles away from Dubai shores.
“We received an emergency call at 6.30pm on Monday about a ship crew member who needed a quick treatment after a cardiac attack,” said Col Al Muhairi.
The helicopter coordinated with the surveillance tower at Jebel Ali operations centre to identify the location of the commercial ship.
“A team of pilots and two paramedics from Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services went to the ship. There wasn’t a heliport on the ship. We used a crane for paramedics to go to the ship and give first-aid to the patient.”
The man was transferred to Rashid Hospital for treatment.
Col Al Muhairi said the teams are ready for quick response in emergencies in cooperation with Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.