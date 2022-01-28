Dubai: A woman who had fallen sick at a Dubai resort was airlifted to Rashid hospital by Dubai Police.
According to Colonel Khalifa Al Mazroui, Deputy Director of Dubai Police Air Wing, the Indian woman had fallen ill at a resort in the Dubai World Islands and needed to reach hospital, but the sea rescue teams couldn’t reach the offshore facility due to unstable weather.
“The Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police had received an emergency call, reporting a sick woman at the Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. Unstable weather, low visibility, strong winds and high waves initially prevented rescue teams from reaching her,” said Col Al Mazroui.
Specialised humanitarian and community tasks
He further said that visibility was very low at only 1,500 metres and wind speed was at 40 knots, causing high waves. “A team of paramedics was immediately dispatched on board a Dubai Police helicopter and provided the woman with necessary first aid before airlifting her to Rashid Hospital,” he added.
He affirmed that his department always carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, conducting search-and-rescue missions and monitoring of roads.
Dubai Police have urged all community members to call the emergency number 999 or send distress calls (SOS) via Dubai Police’s smart app.