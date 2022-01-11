Abu Dhabi: A 50-year-old South African expat who had gone missing in a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah has been rescued, the National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) has said.
The search and rescue effort was carried out in coordination with the Ras Al Khaimah Police, after the Ras Al Khaimah Police received a report that a person was stuck in Al Ahqab Mountain near Deira Qada’a.
The man had been climbing the mountain, and had got stuck because of the severity and steepness of the slope. The man was rescued and transported to Saqr Hospital for further treatment