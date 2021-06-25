Dubai: The Dubai Police Air Wing, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services, has airlifted a European patient whose medical condition deteriorated while she was travelling abroad for treatment.
“The European woman was involved in a traffic accident and her family had intended to send her abroad for further treatment. Unfortunately, during her flight, her condition worsened and became critical and required an immediate medical intervention,” said Flight Instructor Colonel Ali Muhammad Faraj Al Muhairi, Director of Dubai Police Air Wing.
“The flight was cancelled and the aeroplane headed back to Al Maktoum International Airport, where the Dubai Police Air Wing team and medical crew were awaiting the patient’s arrival and airlifted her to Rashid Hospital,” Col. Al Muhairi continued.
Special tasks
Col. Al Muhairi noted Dubai Police Air Wing routinely carries out specialised humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions, and road monitoring.