Dubai: The world was watching as the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, lit up to ring in the new year minutes before the clock struck 12 on December 31, 2018. But, what many might have missed is the cleanup drive that happened after the celebrations were over.
Within three hours of the New Year’s Eve Gala in Downtown Dubai, the area had been cleaned up entirely by the developer’s facility management team.
On Downtown Dubai’s official twitter account, @MyDowntownDubai, the team posted: “Downtown Dubai is shining once again, we’d like to thank our facility management for restoring the place back to its original state in just three hours! #EmaarNYE2019”
The video shared along with the tweet showed glimpses of the team hard at work, wearing bright neon vests and carrying broomsticks and trash bags.
Some were even spotted on street cleaning trucks, to ensure that no trash was left behind.
The team received a lot of praise from tweeps in the UAE.
Unsung heroes
Tweep @mmkhan999 wrote: “Quite sad that people don’t realise their responsibility towards keeping the city clean. Hats off to these unsung heroes who work tirelessly.”
@IsrarAhmed_1982 tweeted: “Great Job. That’s the reason I love Dubai. They take care of the city. Beautiful Dubai.”
Tweep @fahadkhan81: “That’s how you set an example. Great job by Emaar’s facility management team. I bet it wouldn’t be an easy job. #EmaarNYE2019”
Things don’t end here. In Dubai, whenever there is a large celebratory event, Dubai Municipality is able to clean up after world record breaking celebrations. Over the years, the emirate’s municipal authority has come with a system where areas are cleaned up instantly and when residents wake up the next morning, everything is as it is before the celebrations began.