Dubai: The laser and light display on the Burj Khalifa , which was a part of the Emaar New Year’s Eve Gala, will continue through March with two distinct sets of experiences. The shows will be complemented by the performances of The Dubai Fountain, ensuring that visitors to Downtown Dubai will continue to be regaled during Dubai’s busy tourist season.
From January 1 to 5, a shorter version of the Emaar NYE 2019 gala will be displayed that will include laser, light and The Dubai Fountain shows.
The shows will be held at:
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 7pm and 9pm
• Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 8pm, 9pm and 10pm
From January 8 to March 31, the shorter version of the NYE gala will be displayed daily once from Tuesday to Saturday. There will also be two separate laser and light shows from the LED display library of the Burj Khalifa.
The shows will be held at:
• Tuesday and Wednesday: 7.15pm, 8pm and 9.15pm
• Thursday to Saturday: 6.45pm, 8pm and 9.45pm
The laser and light displays, which were part of the Emaar NYE 2019 Gala, narrate the story of the UAE under the theme ‘time and progression’. It highlights the heritage of the nation, its progress over the years, and its future ambitions including the Mars Mission.