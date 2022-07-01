Dubai: Canadians celebrated the 155th Canada Day here at the Canadian University Dubai (CUD) today, with strong emphasis on sustainability, inclusiveness and respect for cultural diversity.
Speaking to Gulf News, Jean-Philippe Linteau, the Canadian Consul-General, extended his felicitations to his fellow Canadians in the UAE. He said: “I wish everyone a Happy Canada Day. We are 40,000 here in the country. Today is the day we show our pride and remember our Canadian values that based on diversity and inclusion, as well as promoting education, environmental protection, sharing, and taking care of each other. I want to congratulate you on this day and I thank you for what you do to help build the UAE.”
Centre for innovation and sustainability, CUD, meanwhile, marked the 155th Canada Day with the official inauguration of its Innovation and Sustainability Centre. The event follow’s the university’s recent ranking as Dubai’s top-performing university against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG). CUD was also ranked 85th in the world against the Quality Education indicator.
Linteau noted: “I am pleased to see CUD’s expanding focus on the sustainable development goals as we celebrate Canada’s diversity, culture and history on Canada Day.”
Professor Karim Chelli, the CUD president and vice-chancellor, added: “CUD was established as a visionary initiative to bring the renowned Canadian education system to Dubai, to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to UAE society. Today, we are proud to celebrate how far we have come. CUD is now recognised among the top 301-400 universities, according to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, 2022. Through our academic programmes, applied research, community partnerships and campus operations, we are drawing on our Canadian principles and values to build a future of peace and prosperity for all.”
Enhancing environmental protection
Albert Fakhoury, CUD professor, explained: “CUD’s Innovation and Sustainability Centre will become the base for the effective implementation and advancement of the UN SDGs through higher education, both locally and regionally. We are initiating collaborations with distinguished partners around the world to secure quality education, and increase the employability of our graduates, while promoting sustainability, cultural diversity, creativity, and professional ethics in entrepreneurship.”
He continued: “This Canada Day is particularly special as it will be remembered forever as the day Dubai took a step towards ceasing single-use plastic bags, to help enhance environmental sustainability. The complete ban will be implemented in two years, also on Canada Day.”