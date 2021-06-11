Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah: All prisoners in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a top official said on Wednesday.
Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighted the General Command’s keenness in ensuring the health and safety of inmates at the Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, by providing them with medical care, in accordance with the highest standards and within preventive and precautionary measures.
He said the inmates are an integral part of society. Their wellbeing is a national and humanitarian responsibility and securing their rights and safety is among the priorities of the nation’s leadership.
Brigadier Yaqoub Bu Laila, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, explained that the administration, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Development, began administering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates, after the vaccine was included under the umbrella of the global health establishment and approved by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. The vaccines were administered by a specialised medical team from the ministry and both doses of the vaccine were administered.
He further said that the authorities were keeping a close watch on the health of the inmates post-vaccination.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director-General of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, said the number of prisoners at the correctional facility has dropped from 5,300 in 2019 to 3,500 in 2020. He said any new prisoner who enters the facility is given the vaccine.