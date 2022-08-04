Abu Dhabi: The #Your Comment initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Police has managed to reach to 35 million followers on social media platforms and the accounts of media outlets in the first half of this year.
Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi Police share videos of true accidents that occurred on Abu Dhabi’s streets to raise the awareness of road users about dangerous driving.
The community awareness-raising initiative, which was launched in 2018, is circulated via social media platforms and other media channels with an aim to promote traffic awareness and urge road users to be vigilant to avoid reckless and careless behaviours by some motorists.
Brigadier Mohammed Ali Al Muhairi, Director of Security Media Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said the initiative has greatly contributed to bringing about a unique jump in the ways of attracting the attention of social media followers and making the required impact of media messages.
The initiative has increased the number of followers who watched the videos depicting wrong and dangerous behaviours of some drivers that happen on a daily basis, Brig. Al Muhairi said.
“Since it was launched in 2018, the initiative has achieved record results and encouraging indications in terms of views, comments and re-sharing of the videos, in addition to drawing the attention of media circles and the accounts of Abu Dhabi Police partners,” he added.
Brig. Al Muhairi noted that the Abu Dhabi Police continue to post videos and re-evaluate the initiative regularly to keep improving it. The initiative shares videos in various occasions and seasons to raise the awareness of community members and motorists to avoid wrongdoings and dangerous practices for everyone’s safety.