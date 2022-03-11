Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police seized 1.5 tonnes of heroin, valued at Dh150 million, which was being prepared for re-export, police said today.
In a statement, Major General Pilot Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, said investigations by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, in coordination with the general administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, revealed the arrival of a suspicious shipment at Khalifa Port. The shipment had arrived from a neighbouring country and was being prepared for re-export to Europe.
Joint bust
As soon as the information was received, a joint team from the two departments began to monitor the shipment. The authorities worked together to successfully thwart the smuggling attempt, Al Mazrouei said. The official added that the operation represented one of the most successful drug-busts in Abu Dhabi and indicated the capability of security forces, that use latest technologies to ensure public safety.
Strict penalties
The UAE takes a strict stance against drug dealing and distribution and its updated narcotics law, that came into effect on January 2 this year, enforces tough penalties — including hefty fines and imprisonment — on smugglers and drug dealers.