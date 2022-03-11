Ajman: A 16-year-old Gulf national has been arrested by Ajman Police for stealing a laptop from a parked vehicle in the Al Jurf area of the emirate. A person who had done a video recording of the theft was also arrested, as he created panic among residents and spread rumours about burglaries in the area.
Lt Col Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, said that Ajman Police, after checking footage from surveillance cameras in the area, found out that the culprit had unlocked several vehicles with the intention of theft. Police identified the person immediately and arrested him within a few hours,
Lt Col Al Nuaimi added that by interrogating the juvenile, it was found that there was some financial distress in his family, which forced him to steal.
Lt Col Al Nuaimi urged the public and community members to secure their vehicles and avoid leaving valuables inside parked vehicles. He also warned the public against circulating or publishing any material that could trigger panic among community members and advised people against spreading rumours.
The case has been referred to the competent authorities for further action.
The publisher of the video was referred to Public Prosecution.