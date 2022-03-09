Abu Dhabi: A total of 469 drug addicts approached Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate to get clean through available rehabilitation services last year.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police said today that their ‘Chance of Hope’ rehabilitation programme saw great interest in 2021, with 156 queries and more than 71,000 website visits. Brigadier General Taher Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, explained that the programme encourages addicts to seek treatment through available providers.
Complete confidentiality
The access to rehab services follows the implementation of the UAE’s new Anti-Narcotics Law. The law, which came into effect on January 2 this year, offers the option of rehabilitation for first-time drug-use offenders, but imposes tougher penalties on dealers.
Al Dhaheri said the rehab programmes guarantee complete confidentiality for applicants.
Awareness
In addition to providing access to rehabilitation through facilities such as the National Rehabilitation Centre, the ‘Chance of Hope’ programme also works to create awareness within the community about the hazards of narcotics and drugs, including through the use of material delivered in sign language.