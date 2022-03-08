Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeals has overturned a verdict against a gang of three men that stole Dh7 million worth of expensive watches and jewellery from a Dubai showroom. The three men had raided a showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, stole valuables and escaped on stolen motorbikes.
The Dubai Court of First Instance had sentenced the defendants to three years in jail, followed by deportation. They were also fined Dh7 million. However, the Dubai Court of Appeals reduced the verdict to one year in jail, while retaining the rest of the initial verdict.
An employee at the showroom said the gang stole 38 expensive watches, diamond, expensive bags and valuables worth Dh7 million.
According to Dubai Police, the three defendants, who were professional burglars, used tools to break into the showroom, but they were arrested within ten hours of receiving the emergency call.
“Masked men raided the showroom on stolen motorbikes from a delivery rider. We identified the defendants and arrested them. The stolen items were hidden at the residence of one of the defendants,” said a policeman on record.
The gang admitted to the theft, saying they had used a hammer to break open the showroom door.