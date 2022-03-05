Abu Dhabi: The UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday explained on its social media accounts the penalties for molesting a woman in an indecent way by words or acts on a public road.
According to Article 412 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021, the violator shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding one year and/or a fine not exceeding Dh10,000.
This applied to any male who molests a female in an indecent way by words or acts on a public road or in a frequented place; or disguises in a female apparel and enters in this disguise a place reserved for women or where entry is forbidden, at that time, for anyone other than women. Should the male perpetrate a crime in such a situation, this shall be considered as aggravating circumstances.
The latest post is part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislations in the country.