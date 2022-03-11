Sharjah: The Eastern Region Police Department revealed a decrease in the serious crime index in the cities of the Eastern Region (Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al-Hisn) during the past year, recording just one incident of serious crime — compared to three in 2020 and eight in 2019. The police department also stated that 480 criminal reports were recorded during the last year, most of which were over family disputes.
Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the department will work to increase the number of police stations in the Eastern Region, especially in Shais, which hosts a large number of tourists, citizens and residents.
Direct dialogue with children
Bin Amer added that the police were looking forward to cooperation from parents to help solve problems before the complaints reached the police stations. He said this can be achieved through direct dialogue with children and by keeping a tab on their activities on social media. He further said that some parents were ashamed to report their children for fear of scandal, which could lead to a rise in the number of cases of drug addiction.
Brigadier Ebrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Deputy Director-General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, said that social life was seeing rapid changes and it was necessary to keep pace with these changes in terms of policing and monitoring.
Meanwhile, the Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, Colonel Dr Ali Al-Kay Al-Hamoudi, revealed, through a paper titled ‘The Eastern Region — Achievements and Challenges’, the decision to increase the number of surveillance cameras on vital streets in the Eastern Region in the near future, in order to enhance security.
He noted that there was a decline in the serious crime index in the cities of the Eastern Region last year, over the previous year, but the index of reconciliation reports rose to 1095 for the same year, compared to 824 during 2020.
Confidentiality of cases
Dr Ruqayya Mohammad Al-Mazmi, the Director of the Social Support Center, presented a paper titled ‘The Role of the Social Support Center in Community Service’, on the confidentiality of cases received by the centre. Al-Mazmi said family cohesion was important in preserving ties. The centre receives calls on a daily basis, during working hours, while there are special numbers that receive emergency calls 24 hours a day.