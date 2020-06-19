Dubai: What could be the best gift on Father’s Day than to win Dh50 million?
After nine weeks of no jackpot winner, the Dh50 million grand prize at Emirates Loto, the region’s first fatwa-approved and fully digital collectable scheme, is still up for grabs this Saturday, on the eve of Father’s Day.
Last weekend saw two lucky winners split the second-tier Dh1 million cash prize. One of them was 45-year-old Joshy Isaac, an electrical engineer from India and a father of three.
He said he is planning to donate a portion of his prize to charity and the majority for his family’s future.
“I thank God for this wonderful fortune and of course, Emirates Loto. I regularly enter raffles, but I’ve never really believed I would be lucky enough to win. I could never have imagined, coming from a humble farming family in India, that I would win big in the UAE,” he added.
It was not the first time that he won in Emirates Loto draw. He previously won a free entry back into the draw but the Dh500,000 windfall was definitely the biggest prize he got.
He said earlier: “Those who have Dh35 to spare should definitely enter the draw. Even if you don’t win, your entry will go to supporting community initiatives and charities.”
The next live draw will take place tomorrow (June 20) at 9pm. It can be watched live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms and on Asianetnews Facebook page.