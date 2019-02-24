Dubai: The fraternal love between the UAE and Kuwait can be be seen from miles around, including from space.
To celebrate Kuwait’s National Day on February 25, the UAE presented a portrait to Kuwait's Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The sand portrait, titled ‘Prince of Humanity,’ covers an area of more than 170,000 square feet, and has been registered for the Guinness Book of World Records.
The sand portrait can be seen from space by the UAE satellite Khalifa Sat, which captured stunning shots from space.
The portrait was made at Al Qudra Lake in Dubai, and took more than 2,400 hours to carve the image of Emir Shaikh Sabah.
Dubai will be hosting a number of festivities to mark Kuwait’s National Day up until February 26, which features fireworks displays and entertainment shows, in addition to cultural and culinary experiences.
Residents can visit the Beach Canteen and watch top chefs from Kuwait as they participate at the Dubai Food Festival, who will carry out a series of live cooking demonstrations which showcase insights into Kuwaiti and Arabic dishes.
The Kuwait Business Council has partnered with swyp Beach Canteen to organize several cultural and sports events in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Sadu House, a cultural heritage foundation that specializes in traditional Sadu embroidery, and the UFC Academy for Martial Arts.
From 21-25 February, Beach Canteen visitors can celebrate Kuwaiti culture through a rich programme of activities intended to enhance visitors’ understanding of Kuwait. The activities will be supported by the efforts of Kuwaiti university students in the UAE as well as digital media expertise of the Council’s media partner Ghaliah, a digital marketing agency that previously collaborated with the Council during the Council’s first season of celebrations.
The Burj Khalifa will display the colours of the Kuwaiti national flag on February 25, while a fireworks display will be held at Dubai Festival City Mall.