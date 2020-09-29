Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: Dozens of workers were rescued by Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence after a fire broke out in their accommodation in Al Mairid area on Tuesday night, an official at Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence said.
The operations room of Civil Defence received a call reporting the blaze at 9.29pm. Firefighters as well as police patrols and paramedics were dispatched to the scene of the accident. The workers were evacuated safely.
Firefighters soon controlled the flames at the worker accomadations located near a power station. No injuries have been reported, said the official.
The site was handed over to forensic experts to investigate the cause of the fire.