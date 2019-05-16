'We will do everything we can to not only avoid war but to de-escalate current situation'

DUBAI: Open confrontation is not in the region's interest, said the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, following the recent attacks on four commercial ships near the UAE's territorial waters.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Dr Anwar Gargash said that the region is undergoing a "very sensitive period" at present, "but it is not in our interest to see an open confrontation."

"We have to exercise wisdom, patience and prudence," he added, reaffirming that regional developments have witnessed many crises, but that no parties "have an interest in seeing this current conflict flare up."

The UAE minister noted, "We will do everything we can to not only avoid war but to de-escalate the current situation."

Commenting on investigations currently taking place in Fujairah, Dr Gargash said that the UAE is partnering along with the United States and France, and the outcomes are due to be revealed within a few days.

"From the UAE's perspective, the important thing for us is to follow up what is going, in consultation with friends and allies to secure our regional security.

"Until then, he continued, "we will be very careful not to speculate."

When asked to comment on the role Iran plays in ensuring regional stability, Dr Gargash noted that it is essential for Iran to "address the concerns of the international community."

He said that it is also "essential" for Iran to address its regional behaviours and actions, and the concerns surrounding its long-term nuclear programme. "It is not enough to go on a public relations campaign," Dr Gargash explained.

He said that current developments represent a "formidable challenge" in a bid to "steer the ship away from the current brittle situation."

"But," Dr Gargash said, "at the end of the day we will defend ourselves, we will ensure the security of our country."