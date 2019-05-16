'We agree with US that Iran is source of rising tensions in the region,' says UAE minister

Dr Anwar Mohammad Gargash, UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Dubai: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said at a press conference on Wednesday evening that the UAE was working with its partners to conclude the investigation into acts of sabotage against four oil tankers off the coast of Fujairah on Sunday. He added the country will show restraint and is committed to de-escalation during a “difficult situation” caused by Iranian behaviour in the region.

He said the United States must have seen a certain threat to make its assessment on Iraq.

Gargash said he would not speculate about who was behind Sunday’s sabotage acts on four vessels near Fujairah emirate while an investigation was underway and due to be completed within days.

“We need to emphasise caution and good judgment. It is easy to throw accusations but it is a difficult situation and we need wisdom, there are serious issues and among them is Iranian behaviour, which led the region to this situation,” he said, mentioning concern about Iran’s missiles and regional policy.

“Iran should know that there are huge concerns about their policies in the region. US procedures against iran were effective.

“The joint investigation results will be [published] within a few days. The UAE is conducting the investigation with US and France.”

Gargash said the UAE had handed a letter to the UN Security Council signed by Norway and Saudi Arabia to inform the Council about the sabotage attack on the four ships.

Speaking on Yemen he said the coalition will “retaliate hard” for any attacks by Al Houthi militia on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Al Houthis carried out a terror strike using drones against two of Saudi Aramco’s oil pumping stations, and forced the state producer to briefly shut its East-West pipeline.

However, Gargash also added that the UAE believes Hodeida peace deal “remains our best choice” and supports the UN process despite the Iran-aligned movement’s actions.

"The Stockholm agreement is the best chance for for political process despite our concerns about Houthis after their attack on Saudi Arabia with drones,” Gargash added.

Commenting on the situation in Libya, he said Libyan general Khalifa Haftar did not consult with the UAE before his move on the capital Tripoli.

Gargash also told reporters that Tripoli remained controlled by factions that include “thugs and gangs”.

Gargash said the UAE will always aid and support Sudan to help stabilize the region.