Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the start of operations for the transfer of traders and tenants from the livestock market in Jubail to the new Sharjah Livestock Market in the Sajaa area.
The move came as implementation of the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The Sharjah Livestock Market is situated in a strategic location, between Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road and Emirates Road, on an area of about 170,000 square metres.
The market includes 141 shops for selling sheep in their barns, 26 stores for selling livestock, 12 shops for selling camels, 74 shops for selling poultry, a slaughterhouse for livestock and another for poultry, and the new automatic slaughterhouse accommodates approximately 240 livestock per hour, while the number of stores reaches 44 stores for the sale of fodder and 34 multi-use shops, in addition to 32 nursery shops, an auction yard for selling livestock, and a mosque with a capacity of 386 worshippers, in addition to supplying the market with many service facilities and green spaces.
On March 15, Dr. Sheikh Sultan inspected the livestock market project. Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Head of the Public Works Department, briefed Sharjah Ruler about the project’s phases, the percentage of completion, services and facilities that will serve the market’s visitors. Dr Sheikh Sultan toured the market, and the tour included a visit to a number of shops, barns, the auction yard and the slaughterhouse, and his Highness followed the mechanism of work in the slaughterhouse.
The market also includes an administrative building to manage the market, a laboratory that includes modern laboratory equipment and equipment, and veterinary clinics that include surgery rooms, X-Ray rooms, examination rooms and care incubators. The stores were designed and built according to internationally approved standards, in terms of space, general shape and facilities, with a focus on the elements of hygiene and public health.