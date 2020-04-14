Dubai: Things are so quiet on Dubai’s roads what with people following the coronavirus movement restriction order that even geese are getting brave enough to cross the road.
This flock of geese were seen walking across the road in Jumeirah in a video posted on social media on Monday.
Social media users interacted with the video with different funny comments about how the ducks were feeling safe to walk across empty streets.
One comment read, “They saw nobody in the streets thinking we were extinct and decided to walk.”
Another comment read, “It’s a good chance for them to see Dubai roads.”