Flock takes advantage of coronavirus restrictions to rule the road

Geese roam Dubai roads during the coronavirus movement restriction Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Things are so quiet on Dubai’s roads what with people following the coronavirus movement restriction order that even geese are getting brave enough to cross the road.

This flock of geese were seen walking across the road in Jumeirah in a video posted on social media on Monday.

Geese seen crossing the road in Dubai during movement restriction Instagram

Social media users interacted with the video with different funny comments about how the ducks were feeling safe to walk across empty streets.

One comment read, “They saw nobody in the streets thinking we were extinct and decided to walk.”